Mary Elizabeth (Carter) Jones

January 21, 1960 – March 17, 2018

BOWIE – Mary Elizabeth (Carter) Jones, 58, died on March 17, 2018 in Wichita Falls, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on March 22 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. March 23 at Freedom Life Church in Bowie with Pastor Chad Word officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Mary was born on Jan. 21, 1960 in Antlers, OK to Ace Tildon and Dorothy (Metcalf) Carter.

She married Scott Jones on March 27, 2007 in Bowie. Mary had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed time with her family and her beloved husband Scott. She enjoyed renaissance festivals, music, scrapbooking, photography, motorcycles, off-roading and being outdoors.

She loved being Nana to her 10 grandchildren. Her unyielding faith in the Lord was essential to her life and got her through many hard times, including her bouts with cancer. She fought hard and beat cancer and was in remission for six years before she fell ill again.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Silas Carter.

She is survived by her husband, Scott Jones, Bowie; children, Brandon Utterback and wife Staci, Graham, Laura Evans and husband Ryan, Bowie, Faith Williams and husband Newton, Bowie, and Luke Utterback, Bowie; her grandchildren, Bailey, Kaitlyn, Allee and Camden Utterback, Jolyn, Shannon and Connor Evans, Gabriella, Newton III and Lily Williams; brothers, Sam Carter and wife Laura, Marlow, OK, and Tim Carter, Wade, OK; sisters, Naomi Cathey and husband Glen, Ada, OK, Becky Toombs and husband David, Achille, OK, and Rachael Carter Rice, Durant, OK.

Arrangements are under the direction of The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

