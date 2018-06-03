Mary “Gloria” Gaydos

August 15, 1925 – March 3, 2018

BOWIE – Mary “Gloria” Gaydos, 92, passed away on March 3, 2018 in Nocona, TX.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation. Burial to follow at a later date at the Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens in Baltimore, MD.

Gloria was born Aug. 15, 1925 in Baltimore, MD to Anthony and Adrial (Ridgley) Price. She graduated in 1943 from Patterson High School in Baltimore and then attended a year of art school.

Gloria married Joseph Gaydos on Aug. 27, 1944 in Baltimore. She was a homemaker, a teacher at Our Lady Fatima Catholic School and worked in the credit department of S&N Katz Jewelry Store. She enjoyed volunteering at the Hospice Thrift Store in Bowie.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Gaydos; son, Jeffrey Gaydos; her parents; one brother and one sister.

Gloria is survived by her daughter, Gloria Kennedy and husband Bob, Bowie; grandchildren, John Scheeler, Michael Scheeler, Charlene McCombs, Evelyn O’Rouke, Jeff Gaydos, Debra Gaydos and Dee Kane; great grandchildren, Miranda Scheeler, Dylan Scheeler, Joseph Gaydos, Jane Gaydos, Rylan McCombs, Tegan McCombs, Trent McCombs and Kinley McCombs.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication