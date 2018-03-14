Montague County renews outdoor burn ban

Montague County remains under a 90-day ban on outdoor burning following an order issued by the commissioner’s court on Monday.

The burn ban put in place in December ran out on March 11, giving less than a day of grace before the new order went into place.

Precinct Three Commissioner Mark Murphey said he had talked with several of the chiefs from the county fire departments and they would like to see it left in place for at least a few more weeks.

“I suggest 30 more days. We still have a lot of growth even where it has greened up. The forest service reports a 20-day delay in greenup,” said Murphey.

