New Bowie cheer squads announced 03/31/2018 SCHOOL NEWS 0 The BHS squad is: Emily Moore, Haley Holcomb, Ali Frie, Breanna Masingale, Bethany Fong, Bethany Woolf, Emmy Thomas, Jaida Howard, Lauren Uncel, Kara Kirby, Sierra Skinner, Delaynee Greggory, Shelby Bledsoe, Meridythe Metzler, Laci Hawkins and Mascot Brylie Green. The BJH squad includes: (Seventh grade) Mayci Metzler, Shlya Long, Jaci Frie, Kinley Russell, Ella Richey, Emily Cueva Ziba Robbins Fallon Sims. (Eighth grade) Sierra Chavez, Jennifer Alvarado, Jojo Villarreal, Jaylin Hudson, Allie Byork, Stella Brown, Kelsi Ward, BJ Mills and Mascot Kara Baker. (Photo by Dani Blackburn) Meet the new cheer squads of Bowie High School an Bowie Junior High in your weekend Bowie News. Congratulations to all the young ladies. (Photos by Dani Blackburn)
