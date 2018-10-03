NHS filmmakers take 1, 2 at state contest

By DANI BLACKBURN

Thirty years ago, the Nocona High School girl’s golf team brought home back-to-back state championships. Despite many trips to state since that time, no other Indian has brought home a title.

That all changed Feb. 28 when the victory lights on the water tower were lit up in honor of Nocona High School film students, who brought home first and second place for their two films at the Texas University Interscholastic League film contest.

Eighteen NHS students and three teachers traveled to Austin after their two traditional animation films were among the top six selected for the state finals. The group was ecstatic when they were called to the stage to receive the state runner-up award for the film “The Golem.”

