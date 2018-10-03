Nocona, Bowie compete at golf invitational

The Bowie High School and Nocona High School golf teams took to the course at Twisted Oaks to compete in the Bowie Invitational among some of the top schools in the area.

The girls competed on Monday, with the Nocona Lady Indians bringing home the third place team finish after a 103 score from Keali LaMar.

It was the boys turn on Wednesday, with Nocona bringing home a second place team finish with 371 points and Bowie taking third with just a one-point difference at 372.

Read the full story and results in the weekend News.