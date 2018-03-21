Nocona Chamber welcomes popular humorist to speak at banquet

Chad Prather, popular comedian and TV host, will be the guest speaker for the April 3 Nocona Chamber of Commerce Banquet at The Veranda Inn Events Center.

Tickets for the banquet are $25 and available at the chamber office. Call 825-3526 to reserve your tickets. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m.

Prather hosts The Chad Prather Show with Podcast One. He is a comedian, actor, humorist and TV host, as well as a motivational speaker. According to his website, Prather calls himself “A student of life” who likes to laugh and says “what you’ve been thinking, but didn’t know how to say.”

Theme for the banquet is “Humble and Kind.” Awards will be presented to the Volunteer of the Year and Volunteer Group of the Year.