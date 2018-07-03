Nocona High choir students compete at solo, ensemble

These five Nocona high school choir students participated in the solo and ensemble contest in Wichita Falls on Feb. 24.

The vocal ensemble included: Isabella Encio, Jenna McBride, Angelina Wages and Valeria Perez, who received a good rating of 3.

Melanie Jencks received a good rating of 3 on her vocal solo.

Chastity Resendiz, Chaeli Miller, Madison Page, Marybeth Morrison and Maria Gomez received an excellent rating of 2 on their vocal solos.

Isabella Encio, Angelina Wages, Jenna McBride, Valeria Perez and Mackenzie Johnson all received a superior rating of 1 on their vocal solos and will advance to the state solo and ensemble contest in May.

Martha Ryan received a superior rating of 1 on her piano solo and will also advance to the state solo and ensemble contest in May.