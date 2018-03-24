Nocona loses high scoring game with Jacksboro

It was a back and forth scoring affair Tuesday night for most of the game, but the Nocona Indians baseball team just ran out of steam at home against Jacksboro.

The Indians could not climb back late in the game as Jacksboro won 13-8.

Jacksboro was able to strike first as they scored one run each in first two innings on doubles to go up 2-0.

Nocona answered in the bottom of the second. They quickly loaded the bases before John Womack tied the game with a two RBI double. Two batters later, Tanner Cable was able to clear the bases with a double as he gave the Indians a 4-2 lead.

