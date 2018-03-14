Nocona man indicted for trio of cases involving sexual assault of a child

A 31-year-old Nocona man has been indicted for a trio of allegations centered around sexual assault of a child.

The Montague County Grand Jury met on March 9 instead of March 12 due to the spring break holiday in local schools. District Attorney Casey Polhemus reported the follow indictments.

Brandon Cole Hale has been housed in the county jail since Aug. 9, 2017 when he was arrested on complaints of sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child and sexual contact. He was indicted on the same charges with bonds totaling $400,000.

