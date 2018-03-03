Nocona OAP advances to district

Nocona High School’s one-act play competed in the north zone performance Thursday in Graham and earned the opportunity to advance to district on March 8 with Holliday and City View. Alternate was Henrietta.

NHS performed “Anatomy of Gray” by Jim Leonard. It was directed by Karla Murphey, Norman Waters and Rob Norman. District also will be a Graham Memorial Auditorium with Nocona on stage with Holliday, City View, Bowie, Boyd and Jacksboro. Times had not been announced at presstime.

Nocona will have public performances of the play at 7:05 p.m. on March 5 and 6.

The play received several awards at zone. Hannah Dyer and Colby Wilson were named to the all star cast and Olivia Storey and Jevony Morquecho were honorable mention all star cast. Mackenzie Johnson was best sound technician.

Cast members include: Hannah Dyer, Olivia Storey, Jevony Morquecho, Angelina Wages, Raelyn Lemons, Maddie Ferguson, Cheyenne McCullough, Jacob Wood and Colby Wilson. Crew members are Josh Dingler, Mackenzie Johnson and Kailey Armstrong.

