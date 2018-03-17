Nocona one-act play peforms Sunday, prepares for bi-district

Nocona High School’s one-act play will have a public performance on March 18 in preparation for the bi-district contest on March 19 at Graham Memorial Auditorium.

Karla Murphey, play director, said the full dress rehearsal of “Anatomy of Gray” will be at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday. The public is invited and donations will be accepted.

At bi-district Nocona performances begin at 2 p.m. Order for the afternoon will be: Breckenridge, Millsap, Holliday, City View, Peaster and Nocona. Three shows will advance to area at Clyde on March 31.

“Anatomy of Gray” is set in 1800s’ Indiana and deals with death, loss, love and healing in a unique coming-of-age story of June Muldoon.

“We are very excited to perform this production at the bi-district competition,” said Murphey. “We have a really young group this year and they have taken on these difficult roles with maturity and commitment.”