Nocona Winterguard competes, earns division one

The Nocona Winterguard recently competed at the North Texas Colorguard Association Novice Championship in Mansfield. They received a ‘Superior’ Division 1 rating on their show, “Be True To Who You Are” and set a new record high score of 80 ‘for the Nocona Winterguard program. Chastisty Resendiz was selected as the recipient of the NTCA $500 scholarship out of the 30 schools competing in the novice class. The Winterguard program is under the direction of Nataly Hernandez; colorguard captain, Raelyn Lemons and band directors Erin Hanson and Justin Massey. (Courtesy photo)