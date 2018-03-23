Odous Richard Adams

December 19, 1926 – March 21, 2018

BOWIE – Odous Richard Adams, 91, went to be with his Heavenly Father on March 21, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. March 24, 2018 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 3 p.m. March 25 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. Dennis Pellet will officiate. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Odous was born Dec. 19, 1926 in Marietta, OK to Thomas Sr. and Vertie (Rodgers) Adams. He married Inez Hatfield on June 5, 1954 in Bowie.

In 1962 they opened Adams Greenhouse and Fruit Stand in Bowie on Hwy 101 and later moved out to Hwy 287 until they retired from farming and ranching in 2013. He was of the Baptist faith.

Odous will be remembered with love and appreciation as a devoted father and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Inez Adams; parents, Thomas and Vertie Adams; brothers, Dale Adams, James Adams, Thomas Adams Jr. and Lee Adams; and sisters, Skeeter Price and Joyce Shurbet.

Odous is survived by his daughters, Vicki McDaniel and husband Larry, Bowie, Velda Bates and husband Allen, Decatur, and Vonda Hood and husband Len, Sunset; 12 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Miller, Bridgeport and Mary Newman, Henrietta; numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

The family would like to say “thank you” to the staff of Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare of Bowie for the many acts of kindness and love shown to “Odie” during his stay at the facility.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

