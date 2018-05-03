One-act plays take to competition stage Tuesday

As the old show business saying goes, “Break a leg” as a good luck token for those on the stage. We send those sentiments out to all our high school one acts that will be competing across the area on March 6.

Bowie and Nocona one-acts advanced to district and perform Tuesday at Graham Auditorium. Bowie performs at 5 p.m., the last play of the day and Nocona performs at 2 p.m. Boyd opens the day at noon, City View follows at 1 p.m., Nocona, Holliday at 3 p.m., Jacksboro at 4 p.m. and Bowie.

The remainder of county and area schools compete at the North Central Texas College Fine Arts Center in Gainesville also on Tuesday. Saint Jo performs at 9 a.m.; Gold-Burg, 10 a.m.; Prairie Valley, 11 a.m.; Midway, noon; lunch break; Forestburg, 1 p.m.; Slidell, 2 p.m. and Bellevue, 3 p.m.

The public is invited to attend these shows for a small fee.

