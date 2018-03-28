Parade of Champion celebrates Bowie athletes

The City of Bowie celebrated the Bowie High School athletes who competed at state competition and brought home medal and the championship. The boy’s basketball team, 3A state champion, rode atop the the fire pumper trucker, while the powerlifting state competitions also were featured in the parade. A reception followed at the community center where folks could meet the athletes, take pics and get autographs. Despite rainy weather the streets were lined with enthusiastic Jackrabbit fans. (Photo by Barbara Green)