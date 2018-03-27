Parade of Champions Wednesday

Celebrate the maroon and white of Bowie High School at the Parade of Champions at 5:15 p.m. on March 28 rolling through downtown.

The parade will celebrate the 3A state championship boy’s basketball team, as well as the powerlifting athletes who recently competed at the state meet.

A reception follows at the Bowie Community Center. The athletes and coaches will be available for pictures and autographs. State champion T-shirts also may be ordered that night