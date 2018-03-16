Patsy Ruth Spracklen Ballard

February 19, 1932 – March 13, 2018

BOWIE – Patsy Ruth Spracklen Ballard, 86, passed away Tuesday, March 13, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

A viewing will be from 5-7 p.m. March 18 at Moore Funeral Home on North Davis in Arlington.

A service will be at 10 a.m. March 19 with interment immediately following at Moore Funeral Home.

Patsy Ballard was born in Mineral Wells on Feb. 19, 1932 to Claude H. and Ruth W Bradley. She was a resident of Arlington for 48 years before moving to Bowie in 2001. Patsy was raised in Whitt and graduated as salutatorian of her class at Whitt High School.

She married Floyd Spracklen in 1951 and they both worked at L1V in Grand Prairie while earning their bachelor’s degrees from North Texas State University. Patsy also earned a master’s degree in education from East Texas State University. Patsy was a longtime educator in the Arlington ISD, teaching at Ferguson Junior High, Arlington High and Martin High Schools.

Patsy was a member of the Texas State Teachers Association. She was also an incredible seamstress whose favorite saying was “Whoever dies with the most material wins!” She also enjoyed two-step dancing at the Silver Strings Country Ballroom in Bowie.

Patsy and Floyd were the proud parents of three children and eight grandchildren. After Floyd’s death in 1991, Patsy married Wayne Ballard in 2000. Together, they were the proud grandparents of 10 grandchildren. She was so loved and will be greatly missed.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles; her first husband, and grandchild, Kaleb Fitzgerald.

Patsy is survived by her husband, Wayne Ballard; children, Larry and Carol Spracklen, Sondra and Dave Cowley, Brad and Beth Ann Spracklen, and Brad and Kristy Ballard; nine grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Charlene Bedinger, Wanda Spracklen and Joy Bradley; nieces and nephews, and numerous friends.

Donations in her honor can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

