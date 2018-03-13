June 11, 1936 – March 6, 2018

SAINT JO – Patsy Sue (Thompson) Schutes, 81, died on March 6, 2018.

A visitation was from 6:-8 p.m. March 8 at the Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.

A graveside service was at 11 a.m. March 9 at Union Cemetery.

Schutes was born June 11, 1936 in Hillsboro, TX to Jimmy Joe and Vida Pearl (Sheffield) Thompson. She married Bobby Joe Schutes on May 31, 1952 in Wichita Falls and had two children.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby Joe Schutes, Saint Jo; children, Rose Anna Lambert and Robert Wayne Schutes, both of Saint Jo; eight grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; sisters: Ann Andrews, Iowa Park and Mary Smith, Nocona; and brother, Kenneth Thompson, Wichita Falls.

Arrangements are under the direction of Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.