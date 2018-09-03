Phoebe Arenavieve Fields February 12, 1930 – March 6, 2018

WICHITA FALLS – Phoebe Arenavieve Fields, 88, passed away on March 6, 2018 at The Gables at Rolling Meadows Retirement Facility in Wichita Falls, TX.

A visitation was from 6-7 p.m. March 9 at the Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.

The funeral will be at 2 p.m. March 10 at the First Methodist Church in Henrietta. Burial will follow at Bluegrove Cemetery next to her husband, W. C. Fields Jr. under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.

Phoebe Fields, known as “Renne” was born Feb. 12, 1930 in Bellevue to Edley Wilbur Cox, Sr. and Rena Hurst Cox. Mr. Cox was the owner, editor and publisher of The Bellevue News and Rena was a kindergarten teacher, then Postmaster of the Bellevue Post Office.

Renne graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in business administration and then married W.C. Fields of Bluegrove on Feb. 8, 1951 to become a devoted mother and housewife.

Renne always said she enjoyed teaching children more than business. She sought her calling by being a school teacher at University United Methodist Church in Wichita Falls for many years. She later earned a degree in education from Midwestern University in Wichita Falls. She loved her family and especially loved to read books, travel and water ski.

She was also a good piano player, playing by ear without any music sheets, and many of the other residents and nurses loved to hear her music. W. C. and Renne also donated a number of books and historical items to the Clay County Museum in Henrietta. She was a member of the Unity Club of Henrietta. She once said, “I have had a very good life.”

Renne was preceded in death by her parents; and older brother, Edley W. Cox, Jr.

She is survived by her three children, Dr. William Calvin Fields, III, Ph.D., Decatur, Gary Paul Fields, the Trophy Club and Lesli Gail (Fields) Trost, Potomac, MD; seven grandchildren, Lisa Michelle (Fields) Spears, Silsbee, William Colby Fields, Weatherford, Megan Leigh (Fields) Snyder, Northlake, Will Carlisle Trost, Denver, CO, Haley Katherine Trost, Washington, D.C., Alexa Fields Trost, Elon, NC and Sara H. (Fields) Rankow, Palm Springs Gardens, FL; and three great grandsons, Hayden Randal Spears and Dalton Ray Spears, both of Silsbee, and Colton Colby Fields, Weatherford.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Henrietta at 301 S. Bridge St. Henrietta, Texas 76365

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net.

