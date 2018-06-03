Final preliminary election results

Posted 10:00 p.m.

Contested races in Montague County, Republican ticket

Winners must achieve at least 50 percent of the vote. Runoffs are expected in both these county races

County treasurer

Brandi Shipman, 1025 38.38%

LaVonda Langford, 852 31.90%

Charley Lanier, 794 29.73%



Justice of the Peace Two

Kevin Benton, 679 43.11%

Karen Reynolds, 464 29.46%

Ron Westbrook, 340 21.59%

Stacy Hudson, 92 5.84%

Posted 8:38 p.m.

Contest races in Montague County, Republican ticket

County treasurer

Brandi Shipman, 740

LaVonda Langford, 668

Charley Lanier, 653