Final preliminary election results

Posted 10:00 p.m.
Contested races in Montague County, Republican ticket
Winners must achieve at least 50 percent of the vote. Runoffs are expected in both these county races
County treasurer
Brandi Shipman, 1025 38.38%
LaVonda Langford, 852 31.90%
Charley Lanier, 794 29.73%
Justice of the Peace Two
Kevin Benton, 679 43.11%
Karen Reynolds, 464 29.46%
Ron Westbrook, 340 21.59%
Stacy Hudson, 92 5.84%
Posted 8:38 p.m.
Contest races in Montague County, Republican ticket
County treasurer
Brandi Shipman, 740
LaVonda Langford, 668
Charley Lanier, 653
Justice of the Peace Two
Kevin Benton, 415
Karen Reynolds, 341
Ron Westbrook, 216
Stacy Hudson, 53
