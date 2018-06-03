Ad

Final preliminary election results

03/06/2018 COUNTY LIFE 0

Posted 10:00 p.m.
Contested races in Montague County, Republican ticket

Winners must achieve at least 50 percent of the vote. Runoffs are expected in both these county races

County treasurer
Brandi Shipman, 1025     38.38%
LaVonda Langford, 852   31.90%
Charley Lanier, 794          29.73%

Justice of the Peace Two
Kevin Benton, 679   43.11%
Karen Reynolds, 464   29.46%
Ron Westbrook, 340    21.59%
Stacy Hudson, 92   5.84%

 

Posted 8:38 p.m.
Contest races in Montague County, Republican ticket

County treasurer
Brandi Shipman, 740
LaVonda Langford, 668
Charley Lanier, 653

Justice of the Peace Two
Kevin Benton, 415
Karen Reynolds, 341
Ron Westbrook, 216
Stacy Hudson, 53

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes