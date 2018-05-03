Primary election day polling locations for Montague County

On election day polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 6.

Voting locations will be as follows:

Bowie Public Library, Bowie Community Room, Nocona Community Center, Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum in Nocona, Ringgold Elementary, old flower shop on the Saint Jo square 110 Boggess, Valley View Baptist Church, Montague County Annex Community Room in Montague, Sunset City Hall and Forestburg Community Center.

Elections Adminstrator Ginger Wall reminds voters they can cast their election day ballots at any of these locations, not just their home precinct.

Voters should bring a photo ID to the polls.