Raymond Arvil Bess Sr.

October 30, 1923 – February 27, 2018

BOWIE – Raymond Arvil Bess Sr., 94, died on Feb. 27, 2018 in Decatur, TX.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on March 15 at the First Christian Church in Bowie. Burial will follow at Brushy Cemetery for family and friends.

Bess was born Oct. 30, 1923 to William Jennings Bryan and Annie Bess in Montague County. He was married Wanda Lou Bush on March 2, 1946 and were married for 59 years. He served in the United States Army during WWII as a cannoneer, and he fought in France and Germany and was in four major battles.

After his marriage, he worked as a mechanic and carpenter in Bowie. He worked for Frank Green Carpets until forming his own floor covering business and retiring. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Bowie.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda; his father and mother; and sister, Oleta McCraw.

He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Peyton, Bowie; son, Arvil Bess Jr., Bowie; three grandsons; one great grandson; two nieces; three nephews; and several cousins and many friends.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.