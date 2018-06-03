There will be a send-off for the Jackrabbit basketball team as they head to San Antonio for the state tournament.
The team will walk through the high school campus starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday complete with drumline. The bus carrying the team will travel around to all four campuses. Students will be outside cheering the team on and citizens are invited to do the same.
Send offs for the state-bound Jackrabbits begins at 9 a.m.
There will be a send-off for the Jackrabbit basketball team as they head to San Antonio for the state tournament.
Leave a Reply