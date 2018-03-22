Six easy ways to get gorgeous,glowing skin overnight

By Brides.com

A good night’s rest has never been more important than the weeks (and days!) leading up to your wedding day. Not only are a solid 8 hours of snooze crucial for your well-being but skin can reap some overnight skincare benefits, too. Need another excuse to get in the habit of hitting the pillow at a reasonable time? You can maximize your skin care regimen with a bevy of treatments and hacks to get gorgeous skin while your body rests. We enlisted the help of a couple of dermatologists and a celebrity facialist to get the secrets for achieving your best skin yet—all while you get your beauty sleep.

Go to bed with a clean face. It starts with the basics and the foundation to great skin is cleansed skin. “Wash your face with a cream to oil cleanser,” says Dr. Lily Talakoub of McLean Dermatology and Skincare Center. “Exfoliating cleansers can strip the natural barrier of the skin leaving skin dry and dull. An oil-based or cream to oil cleanser is gentle on the skin and leaves the skins natural barrier unharmed and glowing.” She recommends Comfort Zone Remedy Cream to Oil Cleanser.

Try apple cider vinegar. Believe it or not, one kitchen essential can gently exfoliate the most sensitive or breakout prone skin without the need for harsh scrubbing or a chemical-laden peel. Celebrity Facialist Joanna Vargas explains, “Raw apple cider vinegar is perfect for any skin type and particularly amazing for people who break out. It exfoliates, balances the skin, and it also helps calm breakouts and heals them quickly.” Vargas suggests applying a small amount all over your face like you would toner using a cotton round. “It’s not acidic, so it’s very gentle. Leave it on the skin as an overnight treatment, and it will make your skin look better in the morning—I would just warn people that the smell is not for everyone!”

Use a sheet mask before bed. Not only do they make for a great Instagram selfie, but sheet masks are great skin hydrators. So, before you layer on your skincare products for the evening, Dr. Kenneth Howe of Wexler Dermatology suggests indulging skin with a heaping dose of extra hydration. “My favorite is the SK-II Facial Treatment Mask ($17), which contains Pitera,” he says. “Derived from the yeasts involved in the fermentation of sake, Pitera is very similar to the natural moisturizing factors of our skin. It enables our skin to better hold on to moisture.” The result? “A more glowing, dewy appearance,” he says.

Avoid salty foods in the evening. This is especially true on the nights leading up to the big day Dr. Howe tells us. “If we’re talking about the actual night before the wedding, it can be helpful to avoid highly salty foods as they can lead to puffiness.” He also explains that puffiness under the eyes especially can lead to a tired look. “A de-puffing gel can help take down the swelling. A product such as Wexler Fastscription De-Puff Eye Gel actually works quickly,” he tells us.

Don’t be afraid of oils. If you’re still on the fence about facial oils, consider this more reason to take the leap. “Oils protect the outer layer of the skin and provide rich antioxidants to prevent against DNA damage,” explains Dr. Talakoub. She suggests layering an oil under your night cream for optimal results. “Choose [an oil] that is non-comedogenic. My favorites are ones with argan oil, sunflower seed oil or marula oil.”

Don’t skip out on Vitamin C—especially around the eyes. One of the keys to achieving radiant skin is good old Vitamin C. The super ingredient banishes dark spots and improves skin’s tone, revealing beautifully glowy skin—and who doesn’t want that? Dr. Talakoub reminds us to apply and massage around the eye area for a double dose of great skin. “Apply a brightening eye cream with vitamin C or licorice root extract from your temples to the inner corners of your eyes,” she says. “The Vitamin C brightens dark under eye circles while the outward massage helps improve lymphatic drainage, decreasing morning under-eye puffiness.”