July 11, 1962 – March 7, 2018

NOCONA, TX – Susan Lee Carter, 55, passed away on March 7, 2018 in Nocona.

A private family memorial service will be at a later date.

Susan was born July 11, 1962 in San Marcos, TX to Don and Mary (Tucker) Weston. She graduated from Abilene Christian University with degrees in teaching and art. She worked as a special education teacher in Abilene and as an art teacher at Bowie High School. She enjoyed painting portraits and various and diverse forms of art.

She is preceded in death by her parents Don and Mary Weston.

Susan is survived by her sister Elizabeth Weston, Bowie; brother, Stephen Weston and wife Krislena, Austin; nephew, Jamie Weston and wife Amanda, Jarrell and great-nephew Mason Weston, Jarrell.

Should friends desire, memorials can be made in honor of Susan to the Bowie Mission, 105 E. Greenwood Ave. Bowie, TX 76230, or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

