Tanya Rhone

November 12, 1970 – March 1, 2018

SNYDER – Tanya Rhone, 47, died on March 1, 2018.

A graveside service was at 2 p.m. March 4 at Hillside Memorial Gardens with Mark Williams officiating. The service was under the direction of Miller Family Funeral Home.

She was born on Nov. 12, 1970 in Bowie to Tommy and Judy (Hardison) Rhone and graduated from Bowie High School.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Jo Hardison, Montague, and Hugh and Marie Rhone.

She is survived by her parents, Tommy and Judy Rhone; sister Tracy Sanders, Snyder; two nieces; three nephews; and many uncles, aunts and cousins.