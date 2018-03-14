Three competitors catch fish at Lake Ray Roberts

The Bowie High School Bass Club members braved some tough fishing conditions on Lake Ray Roberts last weekend with three fishermen catching fish.

Jeremy Stone placed fifth with his 12.11 pounds. Lane Hopson caught 3.23 pounds and Carson Morris caught 2.58 pounds.

Club organizers said the standings in the Texas High School Bass Association were expected to be released mid-week, which would reveal those fishermen who will advance to the regional tournament on April 14 at Lake Lewisville in Little Elm Park. It is expected all five teams from the BHS club will advance.

At the March 10 tournament at Lake Ray Roberts Jeremy Stone placed fifth with three fish and a total weight of 12.11 pounds earning 496 points.

The team of Lane Hopson and Hadley Morgan turned in 3.23 pounds with one fish each for 448 points.

The team of Christian Sanchez and Carson Morris turned in one fish each for a total of 2.58 pounds and 437 points. There were a total of 218 teams fishing, 148 fish caught for a total of 441.50 pounds.

Average weight of the fish as 2.98 pounds.

The teams of Blake Allen and Williams Hamilton, Hunter Pullen and Ian Ashley had a tough day with no catches.

All the teams hope to make the cut and compete at regionals with a chance to make the state championship tournament May 19-20 at Sam Rayburn Lake.