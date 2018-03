Gold-Burg and Forestburg High School one-act plays will advance to bi-district following their performances this past Tuesday. The plays also picked up several individual awards. Read the full story in the weekend News.

Nocona High School’s one-act play also advances to bi-district on March 19 after competing Thursday. The play will be performed for the public at 3:05 p.m. on March 18.

Read all about these thespians in the weekend News.