August 28, 1981 – March 23, 2018

LEWISVILLE – Tiffany Joyce Rogers Tomblin passed away on March 23, 2018.

Visitation with family will was from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 30 in the Brooks Family Chapel of the North Dallas Funeral Home, 2710 Valley View Lane in Farmer’s Branch.

The funeral will be at 1 p.m. on March 31 at 1 p.m. at Valwood Park Baptist Church, 2727 Valwood Parkway, Farmer’s Branch.Interment will follow the funeral service at 3:45 p.m. at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg.

She was born in Denton to Kathey and Keith Rogers on Aug. 28, 1981. She married Chris Tomblin on June 2, 2002, and gave birth to a son, Vincent.

Tiffany was preceded in death by her mother, Kathey L’Jon Kenas Rogers Slimp and grandfather, Billy Royce Kenas.

She is survived by her husband Chris Tomblin, son Vincent Tomblin, and brothers Brandon Rogers and Billy Slimp, father Keith Rogers, grandparents Jean and Jimmy Rogers and Joyce Kenas. Tiffany is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

The family requests donations to Ally’s Wish, or Kathey Kenas Slimp Food Bank of First Baptist Church of Saint Jo in lieu of flowers.

Paid publication