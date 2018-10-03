Time changes on Sunday, spring forward one hour

Daylight saving time, which starts its annual eight-month run at 2 a.m. March 11, was first enacted by the federal government March 19, 1918, during World War I, as a way to conserve coal.

It survived the Great Depression, World War II, and endless gnashing of teeth about its good and bad points, and this month celebrates its 100th birthday here in the U.S.

After it began the time period was halted at various times before finally being officially recognized again nationally in 1966 by the Uniform Time Act.

To many people the time change is a minor annoyance or a bit of relief, daylight saving time reminds us of the sun’s daily effect on our lives and tells us spring is on its way.