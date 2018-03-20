Timothy Dean Stagg July 3, 1972 – March 16, 2018

SUNSET – Timothy Dean Stagg, 67, passed away on March 16, 2018 in Dallas, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. March 19 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. March 20 at the Voice of Triumph Assembly of God Church in Sunset with Pastor Ernie Patterson officiating.

Burial will follow at Smyrna Cemetery.

Tim was born July 3, 1950 in Bowie to Frank and Margaret (Reid) Stagg. He graduated from Alvord High School in 1968.

On June 18, 1972 he married Kay Williams at the First Methodist Church of Alvord.

Tim worked as an inspector for Texas Department of Transportation in Bowie and Bridgeport for 45 years.

He enjoyed raising Labrador Retrievers and owned and operated Lick & Promise Kennels.

Tim will be remembered with love and appreciation as a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his son, Alan Stagg and his parents.

Tim is survived by his wife, Kay Stagg, Sunset; son, Aaron Stagg, Sunset; eight grandchildren, Kaden Stagg, Kayla Stagg, Harley Stagg and Dean Stagg, Kindall Vega, Dovie Stagg, Katie Stagg and Charlie Heberling.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication