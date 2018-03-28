Tips to make its an “Egg-cellent” Easter

Seeing your first robin may be the sign of warm things to come, but once Easter and Passover have arrived, you know that Spring is here! Interestingly, both Easter and Passover include the wondrous egg, as a springtime symbol of new life, in their festivities.

Everyone knows the bunny brings Easter eggs, but what many folks don’t know, is that Passover Seders, ceremonial meals, typically include a hard boiled egg course.

Additionally, many recipes for Passover, which also is known as the “feast of unleavened bread,” call for eggs or egg whites which take the place of yeast and other leavenings.

Eggs are a symbol of new life. Enjoy them but be aware of the risks they carry.

Read all about egg and food safety in your mid-week News as you plan your Easter activities.