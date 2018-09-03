Tipton Pento Reynolds

September 22, 1932 – March 6, 2018

FORESTBURG – Tipton Pento Reynolds, “aka Pokey,” 85, died on March 6, 2018.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. March 9 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. March 10 at the Forestburg United Methodist Church with Pastor Chuck Jestis officiating.

Burial will follow at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg.

Reynolds was born Sept. 22, 1932 in Forestburg to Joseph and Virginia (Akin) Reynolds. He served his country in Stuttgart, Germany while in the Army during the 50s.

He was a master Mason for almost 60 years in the Forestburg Lodge #523, the Bluegrove Lodge #965 and the Bowie Lodge #578.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Weda Lou Reynolds; three sons, Darrel, Tracey and David Reynolds; and his parents, Joseph and Virginia (Akin) Reynolds.

She is survived by his daughter, Leighlani Reynolds, Fort Worth; a daughter-in-law; a grandson, Daniel Reynolds, Fort Worth; a special friend; a nephew, Kenneth (Wassie) Reynolds, Forestburg; cousins; and many great nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.