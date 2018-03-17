Ad

Two men jailed after reported ‘drug deal’ at Pelham

03/17/2018 NEWS 0

Weed and cash seized in an arrest on Wednesday near Pelham Park. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Dustin Houston

Two Bowie men were jailed Wednesday afternoon after police observed them in what they called a “drug transaction” going on in the Pelham Park Pavilion.
Sgt. Bob Blackburn said the investigation began Wednesday morning when the officer developed information on the expected delivery of marijuana at the park during the afternoon.
Blackburn, Officers Cody Stone and Travis Fuller, and Deputy Chase Pelton and K9 Ace had the area under surveillance at the reported time of the delivery.
Blackburn said the suspects were very brazen conducting their delivery of weed in the middle of a busy park full of families and children.
The two suspects left the scene and were stopped by police near the park.
Taken into custody were: Zachary Taylur Kimbrell, 23, and Dustin James Houston, 28.

Read the full story in the weekend News.

Zachary Kimbrell

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes