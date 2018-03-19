Ad

Upper Trinity board to meet tonight

03/19/2018 COUNTY LIFE 0

The board of directors of the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District will meet at 5 p.m. March 19 at the Springtown office, 1859 W. Highway 199. Read the full agenda at the district’s website at: uppertrinitygcd.com.

 

 

