Upper Trinity board to meet tonight

The board of directors of the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District will meet at 5 p.m. March 19 at the Springtown office, 1859 W. Highway 199. Read the full agenda at the district’s website at: uppertrinitygcd.com.
