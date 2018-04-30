By MamaPlusOne

There’s a common theme happening when it comes to my favorite recipes. See, anyone who knows me well will know that my favorites all come from one common source. My favorite recipes are all from a box of recipes that my grandfather left me when he passed away. There are main courses and desserts, plus everything in between, and every time I pry through the box, I’m greeted by glimpses of flavors that my great grandparents so carefully placed on recipe cards. They’re the foods my grandparents enjoyed eating growing up, foods my mom enjoyed as a young child.

Whenever I stumble on a recipe that my great grandmothers penned, I just feel this call to make it. This is one of those recipes that I couldn’t wait to make, especially in the springtime. It’s a perfect, heavenly strawberry peach pie. Just the name of it made my mouth water, and the taste? Divine.

To make the perfect strawberry peach pie, you’ll want to create the perfect filling. Begin by combining sugar, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt in a large bowl.

If you’re able to get some fresh strawberries and peaches from your local farmer’s market or even your own garden, go for that! But this recipe can also be made with strawberries and peaches from the freezer section if you want to make it ASAP but don’t have the fruit in season where you live yet. When baking this at home, there were plenty of fresh strawberries available, but it wasn’t quite peach season, so I went ahead and did a mixture of fresh strawberries and frozen peaches for my strawberry peach pie. Simply add your fruit to the sugar mixture and toss it gently.

Squeeze some lemon juice over the fruit mixture. I love to use some fresh lemon, but if you don’t have any fresh, the bottled stuff will work just as well.

Coat the peaches and the strawberries with the sugar mixture, getting them really nice and evenly coated. Set this aside.

When it comes to crust, you can always use your favorite family recipe, but you can also just grab rolls of store-bought crust. The pie is super flexible, so go ahead and use whatever you have on hand. You’ll need enough crust for a double-crust pie, since this strawberry peach pie has a top and bottom crust.

Fill the bottom crust evenly, making sure there’s a little bit of overflow on the fruit, as it will get smaller in the oven, so this allows for a fuller pie.

I find that sometimes getting a perfect top crust can be difficult, and so can getting the perfect lattice crust. To make the crust extra simple, I just roll it out and use a seasonal cookie cutter to cut out pieces of pie crust, then layer them on top of the fruit. I used a flower shaped cookie cutter for this pie in the spring, but you can easily swap that out for stars on Independence Day or another option for other holidays. The top will have just enough vents that you won’t even need to cut any.

Crimp your crust edges up over the shapes before baking, and you’re all set to go. Of course, you can always use your favorite top crust method for this pie, but I love making it with this fun seasonal twist.

Just before you bake the pie, brush the crust with a very thin layer of milk. Sprinkle with blanched almonds and sugar, just enough to cover the crust. You can skip the nuts if you’d prefer, but I think they add something really special to it. Bake the pie until the filling starts to bubble and the crust is perfectly golden brown.

Believe me, this strawberry peach pie is going to have your family just begging for more. There’s something perfectly sweet and fruity about it. The marriage of peach and strawberry just work amazingly well, and it is definitely a pie that is going to disappear fast!

Serve it just warm for best flavor, or even top it with a little bit of ice cream.

Now, I want to note that recently, I’ve gotten some emails saying the pie filling can get a bit runny or soupy. To combat that, you can stir a little bit of corn starch into the fruit and sugar mixture, and it will help absorb some of the fruit juices that tend to make this pie filling a bit thinner. You’ll want to use no more than a tablespoon, as any more will impact the flavor negatively. Alternately, be sure you’re baking the pie long enough. Sometimes the filling hasn’t had quite enough time to thicken, so a few extra minutes may do the trick.

If you really want to combat the runniness from the get-go, the best way to do so is to let the peaches and strawberries sit after stirring the sugar, allowing about 30 minutes for the natural juices of the pie filling to collect in the bottom. Strain, and toss the excess juices. Place the fruit in the pie, and you’ll have a less runny filling as a result.

15 min Cook Time 45 min Total Time 1 hr