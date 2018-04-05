5 ways to feel good while getting fit

(BPT) – Setting intentions is a powerful thing. Then when you have that shiny new gym membership in hand, you feel like nothing stands between you and your goals to get in shape once and for all.

Trouble is, lack of motivation, unpreparedness and busy schedules have a way of interfering with our plans. If you find yourself struggling to stick to your goals, you’re in good company. A whopping 67 percent of people surveyed by Statistic Brain in 2017 said they have gym memberships they never use.

Even after a great start, you may find yourself struggling to find motivation to stay on track. Try one of these tips to make it easier to make your fitness regimen stick and most importantly – feel good while getting fit!

Get a workout buddy: If getting out of bed or off the couch is your biggest challenge, it’s time to use the phone-a-friend solution for some motivation. Find someone you like who’s at a similar fitness level and make plans to meet up for a workout. Psychologically, you’ll be much more likely to show up for the class, the weight session or the morning run when you know someone’s waiting for you. Plus, working out will be a breeze with your buddy!

Streamline your routine: Don’t let your fear of sweat keep you from getting fit. With a few tricks, you can get back to glam in minutes, even when you lack time to shower. First, make smart use of the tools they have on hand at the gym. Grab some extra towels and pound out that treadmill run with the high-powered fan on full blast. In the locker room, hand dryers (and a dab of dry shampoo) are great for getting your tresses looking great again. Cleansing cloths at the ready can also be a lifesaver. Summer’s Eve Cleansing Cloths let you freshen up on the go and are balanced to a woman’s natural pH, so you’ll always leave the gym feeling fresh and ready to take on the world.

Inspire your ears: Let’s face facts: Workouts get tedious. If the thought of sprinting and lifting your way through the next circuit bores you to tears, try uploading your playlist with fast-paced music that gets your heart racing. Don’t worry what others think – this is for your ears only! If it makes you feel good, you’ll be more likely to experience a positive workout.

Be ready for action: As soon as you’re home from your session, re-pack your gym bag as soon as possible so you’ll never waste a moment hunting around the house for your workout gear, such as sneakers, earbuds and products that help you ease back into your day. Stash essentials like Summer’s Eve Cleansing Wash in your bag as well for days that you can fit in a quick shower after your workout. It not only gently cleanses and freshens your skin after a grueling workout, it removes odor-causing bacteria, so you’ll feel fantastic, inside and out.

Update your attire: Ever notice how easy it is to get out of bed when you know you have a new outfit to wear to work? Feeling good about how you look can put a spring in your step and motivate you to get up and out the door. When you notice that your fitness routine is lagging, maybe it’s time to spruce up your workout attire. Bonus: If you’ve lost a few pounds, you’ll get an extra lift from that ego boost!