Active shooter tips can assist in many locales than schools

By BARBARA GREEN

Department of Public Safety Trooper Dreu Kirkland discussed “Civilian Response to an Active Shooter” with Bowie Independent School District Trustees Monday night outlining scenarios that may apply to schools and other locations.

Kirkland, a trooper stationed in Montague County, recently completed a training program on civilian response and he will be sharing information throughout the county.

The shooting at Columbine High School in April 1999 was the incident that changed law enforcement’s thinking about these incidents.

“We were way behind the curve on that, the method of waiting for SWAT to go in changed. Now, you want to get in to try and limit damage,” explained Kirkland.

