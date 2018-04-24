All-you-can breakfast Saturday

The Bowie Senior Citizens Project board met on April 9.

Fourteen members were present. Discussion focused on upcoming events.

• All you can eat breakfast from 7-10 a.m. on April 28. Cost is $8 per adult and $4 per child. There will be bacon, sausage, eggs, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, orange juice, milk and coffee.

• Yard sale from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on May 11 and 12. Now taking donations.

• Music in the park on May 19 featuring “Casting Out,” Lisa West, Justin Murchison and the Friday night music jammers. There will be barbecue sandwiches, drinks, activities and a drawing.

The prize drawing includes a Big Green Egg grill and a Craftsman self-propelled lawn mower. Tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20.

Tickets can be purchased at the senior center and winners will be drawn at Music in the Park The next meeting will be noon on May 14.