Alleged road rage incident sparks police action

A 911 call for a reckless driver along U.S. Highway 287 early Friday morning led to a brief manhunt for two suspects who abandoned their vehicle on Farm-to-Market Road 3043.

In the end one person was arrested on unrelated charges and on Monday county law enforcement was still trying to talk with the reported victim to get a statement.

Sgt. Joey Stewart, investigator with the Montague County Sheriff’s Office, said the call for a reckless driver came in at 4:48 a.m. on April 13. The incident reportedly occurred in the southbound lane of U.S. 287 and escalated to the point where the suspect driver is accused of shooting a gun at the other driver.

“A weapon was supposedly shot but the vehicle was not hit by any of the rounds. It is all still being investigated,” said Stewart.

Arrested later was Raymond Garcia of Albuquerque, NM.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.