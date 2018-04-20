April proclaimed child abuse prevention month

Child abuse is a major problem across the nation, and Texas is no exception. Child Protective Services completed 174,740 investigations last year in Texas and confirmed that 63,657 children were victims of abuse or neglect.

That’s an eight and a half percent (8.5 percent) increase in the number of victims compared to the previous year.

“We must all get involved to make children safer – whether it’s a teacher or a neighbor that reports suspected abuse or a church or charitable organization that helps parents and families,” said Henry “Hank” Whitman, Jr, commissioner of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

DFPS is participating with many partners in hundreds of child abuse awareness and prevention efforts throughout the month of April. Some events start in late March. You can find events in your city or county on HelpandHope.org, the DFPS prevention website.

