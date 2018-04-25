Bears finish third at Whitney

The Gold-Burg High School mixed doubles team of DeAnna Molinaro and Matthew Gilbert clenched the bronze medal and were named alternates to state at the regional competition on April 19 at Whitney High School.

Molinaro and Gilbert advanced to regionals after earning the doubles championship title at the District 1A-21 competition on April 6. The duo went into the competition as the third seed, giving them a bye in the first round.

In the second round the Gold-Burg team took on Isaac Goehmann and Alex Evans from Priddy. Gilbert and Molinaro fell in the first set 4-6, but came back to clinch the win 6-3, 6-3 in the final two.

The duo struggled to hold on in the third round against Trevin Coffell and Alex Argott from Iredell and fell 1-6, 3-6.

However, they captured another win the next day in the medal round, defeating Evans and Grija from Ector 6-2, 5-7 and 6-3 for third place. The two were named alternates to state, which takes place on May 17-18 in College Station.

“I saw my kids really show resilience, power, brains and at times superhuman powers,” said Gold-Burg Tennis Coach Cheryl Cromleigh. “This was a phenomenal feat for our Gold-Burg kids and I am so proud of them.”

The third place finish at regionals will be the final token in Gilbert’s high school tennis career as he graduates this year.

Meanwhile, Gold-Burg Lady Bear Molinaro ends her junior year with one year of competition left.

Forestburg’s JD Moore also opened the competition with a win, downing his opponent easily 6-0, 6-0.

However, the second round did not go as well for the senior as the Mullin’s district champion defeated him 3-6, 1-6, wrapping up his high school tennis career.

“I thought JD played really well,” said Forestburg Tennis Coach Nathan Geiger.

“I am extremely proud of him and how well he represented our school. He had worked really hard throughout the season and definitely earned his position in regionals.”

Saint Jo sophomore Jayla Thomas also made an appearance at the regional meet after securing her spot in a playback during the district round of competition.

However, she fell in the first round after battling it out with a tough opponent from Throckmorton to wrap up her successful season.

“Jayla grew as a player,” said Saint Jo Tennis Coach Charlie Hamilton. “She learned and experienced so much by making it to regionals.”