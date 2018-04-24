BEDC board to meet Wednesday

The Bowie Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors will meet at 8:30 a.m. on April 25 in the board room located at 101 E. Pecan Street.

After addressing the normal monthly bills and reports, the board will get a status report on the Bowie Business Park from its engineers and contractor.

Discussing the new office location on Pecan Street, the board will consider setting a date for an open house and consider landscaping for the property.

An executive session is scheduled to discuss two projects under real property (sale, acquisition or lease), and deliberations on economic development negotiations on one project.