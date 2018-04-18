BISD approves $2.8 million energy improvement project

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie Independent School District has approved a nearly $2.8 million energy efficiency facility improvement project that will replace and upgrade everything from building lighting to aged heating and cooling units.

The district has been working with Entegral Solutions for the past several months to review all facets of the district’s energy use. Mike Cauthen of Entegral made the presentation on the final scope of work emphasizing it will make the best use of money with energy efficiency as the primary goal along with upgrading capital needs.

In the scope of work every facility is getting an LED retrofit with new fixtures at specified locations. This does not include sports lighting in stadiums said Cauthen, but does include the gyms.

Networkable thermostats will be installed and the emergency management system at the high school, the only campus with the program, will be retro-commissioned.

The replacement of HVAC units is the largest component of the project. The district has more than 250 units.

