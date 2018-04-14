Bowie City Council meets on Tuesday

The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on April 17 in the council chambers.

Repair of the collapsing Mill Street drainage culverts will be discussed. The council has been awaiting engineering estimates.

The council will discuss the formation of a Charter Ordinance Review Commission. The present charter was approved through election in April 1984

Appointments will be made to the parks board and a candidate to fill a vacancy on the appraisal district board of directors. The city also will consider amending a ordinance related to commercial land clearing by burning.