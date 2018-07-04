Bowie clinches team titles

The Bowie Jackrabbits and Lady Rabbits cruised to first place finishes at the district track meet in Jacksboro on Thursday evening.

After field events wrapped up on Monday and runners competed in the preliminary events, athletes took to the track again on Thursday to see who would earn a spot at the area meet.

Coming into the district meet, Lady Rabbits Head Coach Chuck Hall knew they would have a chance to win it all, but was aware they would have to work hard to out score their toughest competition, Henrietta.

“Kamryn (Cantwell) and (Abby) Zamzow from Henrietta neutralized each other in the course for points and it basically came down to who had the best team outside of those two individuals in other spots. I think we were just a little bit better and a little bit deeper than what they were,” explained Lady Rabbits head track Coach Chuck Hall.

Cantwell will advance to the area meet after racing to a first place finish in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.14

Freshman Jayci Logan earned second in the 100 -meter dash and third in the 200-meter dash.

For the relays, Bowie placed first in the 400 meter relay with a time of 51.69. The team included Brysen Richey, Cantwell, Logan and Landra Parr.

Bowie’s 1,600 meter relay team also was a success as they earned a second place finish with Richey, Parr, Aslyn Davis and Cantwell competing.

The Lady Rabbit’s 800 meter relay team finished third and included Richey, Parr, Logan and Lexi Kirkham.

“During the last couple of weeks we discussed as a group the things we had to do to win the district title and I feel the girls did what they needed to do to put themselves in a position to win,” explained Hall.

He said his teams performed well in the relays and other individuals performed well in the spots they needed to score to earn the championship title.

“It’s nice to win a district championship as individuals and in team sports and this is a combination of both. It is kind of like in cross country, you are going to get an individual opportunity to advance but then you also get a chance to win a trophy for your team and let everyone be a part of that. I am proud of all the kids,” said Hall.

Although it was a short season due to the extended basketball season and weather conditions, he said the girls worked hard to earn that first place finish.

“The season wasn’t long but when we have been out there on the track working, the kids worked hard and I think we saw the results of that tonight,” said Hall.

For the Bowie Jackrabbits, the district win makes the first time the team has taken home that title since 2010.

“I couldn’t be more proud of these guys, they stepped up in. You go through all the calculations of what you think you’re going to run and what you might run, and these guys blew that out of the water,” said Bowie Jackrabbits head coach Justin Prescott.

The coach explained the team is small, with only 11 boys competing but that didn’t stop them from winning the team title.

“We have some touch competition against Paradise and Boyd, and we’re just going to keep this train moving. We are going to keep it rolling on to area next week then on regionals after that,” said Prescott.

Nocona’s Jeremy James (23.90) and Daniel Mosley (24.11) battled it out in the 200 meter dash with James edging out his opponent to take first place and Mosley taking home silver.

Bowie’s Ethan Hellman finished right on their heels in third.

Trent Walker will advance with a fourth place finish in the 400 meter dash.

Two Jackrabbits will compete at area in the 100 meter hurdles after AJ Craddock beat out the competition to take first place with a time of 15.21. Joey Crawford also will advance with a third place finish.

Both boys will get a chance to hurdle at the area meet in the 300 meter division as well after a second place finish from Crawford and a third place finish from Craddock.

The 800 meter relay team finished third with performances from Hellman, Craddock, Mosley and Dillon Swaim.

“Heart made the difference for us,” said Prescott. “These kids have more heart than anyone. A lot of times we aren’t the fastest, but they gut it out. These guys give everything they have every day and i think it made all the difference at this track meet.”

For the Indians, James wasn’t the only one to take home gold after Tanner Canner blazed to a first place finish in the 300 meter hurdles just ahead of /Bowie’s Crawford and Craddock with a time of 41.31.

Tyler Richards placed third in the 400 meter dash.

The Indians 800 meter relay team finished just behind Boyd and just ahead of Bowie to finish second. The team included Francisco Garcia, Luis Rico, Lane Geurin and James.

For full results, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.