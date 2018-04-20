Bowie eighth graders prepare for move to high school

Eighth grade students in Bowie Junior High are preparing for the big move to high school next year and there are two events during the next two weeks for parents and students.

Salli Page, student services coordinator at Bowie High School, said on April 19 the students were presented high school course selections and guided in choosing the best graduation program for their future plan.

There will be a parent meeting at 6 p.m. on April 24 in the high school cafeteria. In-depth explanation of graduation plans, course selections and other high school information will be presented. A question and answer session will be included.

The Jackrabbit Preview will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on April 30 at the high school. Students will be able to tour BHS, see the various programs, pick up information regard pre-advanced placement classes, speak to teachers and finalize their personal graduation plans.

Page said if parents or students would like to preview the graduation requirements and other information related to high school visit: www.bowieisd.net. Navigate to the high school page, then select counselors from the top menu. The “Transition to High School” page contains all information regarding students’ high school transition.

Additional graduation requirement information can be found at the Texas Education Agency website at: www.tea.texas.gov and search for House Bill 5.