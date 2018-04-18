Bowie Elementary School registration set

BOWIE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PRE-REGISTRATION

May 1–3, 2018

Only students not previously enrolled at Bowie Elementary School need to pre-register. If your child currently attends Head Start or Pre-Kindergarten at Bowie Elementary School, you do not need to pre-register.

Head Start : To qualify for Head Start, a student must be three years old by September 1, 2018. Children are accepted according to family monetary guidelines. For further information, call the office of the Head Start Registrar at 940-689-2950.

Pre-Kindergarten : Student must be four years old on or before September 1, 2018 and meet one of the following criteria: qualifies for free or reduced lunch (based on family size and income), or is homeless; or is Limited English Proficient; or either parent is active duty military, or is the child of a member of the armed services who was injured or killed while on active duty, or if the child has ever been in foster care under the conservatorship of DFPS following an adversary hearing. Placement is not guaranteed.

Pay for Pre-K : BISD will be offering a pay for Pre-K program for the 2018-2019 school year. We will be revising the information for the program and making it available for the interested parties to pick up at Bowie Elementary School.

Kindergarten: Must be five years old on or before September 1, 2018.

Registration for all three programs will be according to the student’s last name:

A-M: Tuesday, May 1, 2018 from 8:30-11:00 a.m.

N-Z: Wednesday, May 2, 2018 from 8:30-11:00 a.m.

Makeup Day for those not able to attend Tuesday or Wednesday:

Thursday, May 3, 2018 from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

All pre-registration will require the following:

Copy of Birth Certificate

Immunization Record

Social Security Card

Guardianship Papers (if applicable)

PRE-REGISTRATION PACKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE IN THE OFFICE. IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HAVE THE FORMS COMPLETED BEFORE YOU COME TO PRE-REGISTRATION, YOU MAY COME BY THE OFFICE AND REQUEST A PACKET.

For further information or questions, please call the Bowie Elementary office at 940-689-2950.