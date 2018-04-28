Bowie FFA parent-member banquet May 1

The Bowie High School Agriculture Science program will present its annual parent-member banquet and barbecue at 6:30 p.m. on May 1 in the school cafeteria.
The banquet will highlight FFA chapter activities for the school year, along with recognizing parents and supporters who enable this chapter to carry out an exemplary program.
Chapter achievement awards will also be presented, along with awards for outstanding adult supporters.
